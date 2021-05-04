To The Daily Sun,
Over the past several weeks the number of vehicles that our patrol men and women have pulled over (and hopefully ticketed) has increased a lot. THANK YOU LACONIA POLICE DEPARTMENT! I live on Elm Street, and I'd say that 25 percent of drivers respect the posted speed limit, 50 percent exceed the limit plus or minus 10 miles per hour, and the last 25 percent drive 50 mph or even faster. There's a school near where I live, and I worry about the children. The scenario is worse during the night when the drivers apparently feel they're the only ones on the road, so therefore it's their road. I think the same situation exists on Union Avenue. Come on people — either slow down or leave earlier to meet your obligations. But mostly this is just a "thank you" to our police department.
Joyce Dunwoody
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.