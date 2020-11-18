To The Daily Sun,,
The mayor of Laconia, Andrew Hosmer does not live in the City of Laconia. He just admitted on the front page of the Laconia Sun (Nov. 18 edition) that he is "temporarily" living in his lakefront home on Governor's Island in Gilford.
Does anyone really believe that he is actually going to "live" all alone in a run down house on Parker Street while his wife and four kids live at the Llake? How stupid Andrew Hosmer thinks we are! Mayor Hosmer is violating state law (RSA 669:6) and the Laconia city charter — one cannot represent a city as mayor and not live here. And there is no exception for "temporarily" living in your lakefront mansion in Gilford. Mayor Hosmer must resign immediately and when(if) he plants his roots back in Laconia, he can run for the office of mayor again!
Joshua Youssef
Laconia
