To The Daily Sun,
I am tired of seeing and reading about all this hatred toward the unvaccinated people of this country, to include the cartoon in The Laconia Daily Sun, Dec. 4, disgusting. People need to realize that not everybody is anti-vaccine, some, like myself, are just anti-COVID vaccine, for many reasons. I, like other citizens, should not have to explain myself to the brainwashed, communist and haters. But here goes. I don’t agree with how this vaccine was rushed through the approval process. Vaccines take years to develop, sometimes decades, to make sure there won’t be any long-term effects. It’s pretty bad when two top FDA officials resigned due to “overwhelming pressure from the Biden Administration” in order to quickly approve the vaccines and boosters. Fact is, like the flu, there will always be another variant, because the virus mutates to survive. I keep hearing that if everyone doesn’t get vaccinated, this pandemic will never end. But wait, wasn’t it a fully vaccinated person that brought the omicron variant to us? And, hospitalizations of vaccinated people are rising. So what good is the vaccine?
Dr. Sohrab Lutchmedial, a cardiologist in New Brunswick, Canada, received his third COVID shot and died in his sleep two weeks later. He was a nice person, who said that he wanted to punch anti-vaxxers in the face and would not shed a tear for unvaccinated people that die. The haters keep telling us, “Oh the vaccine is perfectly safe.” Then why are many people dying from blood clots, myocarditis and pericarditis after receiving the shot? I am more scared of the vaccine than I am of COVID. Getting the vaccine is a personal, moral, and/or ethical decision that people make for themselves. I have never judged, mocked, berated or harassed anyone because they are vaccinated. I am better than that. All I ask is that people do the same for us. Good, law abiding, contributing members of society are losing their careers because they can’t, or won’t, inject the so-called vaccine into their bodies. Have you seen what Germany is doing right now? If this keeps up here, we will be a full communist country in no time. President Joe Biden has us 80% of the way there already.
Please read statistics correctly, and know that cases are cases, not deaths. With so much testing going on, there will always be cases. Stop letting the mainstream media scare you. Some readers think that Gov. Chris Sununu should lock this state down with mandates galore. This country is in big trouble now because of the lockdowns and mandates. I pray that the governor will continue to do the right thing for New Hampshire and Let business continue and let people breathe.
Joshua Reynolds
New Hampton
