To The Daily Sun,
The Moultonborough School District is presenting a proposal for a replacement of the sign at the corner of Blake Road to the Moultonborough Planning Board at a hearing on Wednesday night.
The Planning Board actually has no say in the installation of this LED “message board”, as legally this has been deemed to fall under the “government use” exemption from town zoning and planning regulations. The school administration have evidently decided that the $23- $40,000 cost is appropriate for this “message board” and the importance of this project allows them to ignore the town guidelines for signs, ones that we all have to follow. Is the choice to erect an internally lighted sign rather than repaint the current sign the reasonable and responsible one?
The folks involved apparently have forgotten the pledge that was made some years ago that stated that the town would not use the exemption and would follow their own rules for municipal buildings and property.
I do not believe that this electronic “message board” is in keeping with our efforts to keep our “small town” village look — a look that many folks have worked to protect and many more have answered in surveys and at charrettes over the years. Nor do I think that this kind of expense is justified. Wouldn’t the money be better spent rewarding some outstanding teacher or staff member?
I ask that people contact the school board and planning board members and let them know that this is not needed and does not fit with the character of our village. If this COVID grant money is to be spent, let us ask that it be spent wisely and in keeping with past promises.
Josh Bartlett
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.