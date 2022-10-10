Executive Council seats are on the ballot this November. What’s the Executive Council? The EC is the least understood but an extremely important component of our New Hampshire governmental process. There are five positions, elected every two years. The EC approves all appointments to upper executive branch positions, judges and commissions. It rules on state contracts and oversees spending. Councilors are supposed to be advocates for the people, not beholden to special interests. All of Belknap County, except Barnstead, is part of EC District 1.

There is much on the ballot with the EC District 1 seat. This race pits challenger Mayor Dana Hilliard against Joe Kenney. The differences between  Hilliard and Kenney could not be clearer. Kenney’s actions and votes position him as a right-wing Libertarian extremist. Hilliard is socially moderate and fiscally conservative.

