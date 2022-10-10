Executive Council seats are on the ballot this November. What’s the Executive Council? The EC is the least understood but an extremely important component of our New Hampshire governmental process. There are five positions, elected every two years. The EC approves all appointments to upper executive branch positions, judges and commissions. It rules on state contracts and oversees spending. Councilors are supposed to be advocates for the people, not beholden to special interests. All of Belknap County, except Barnstead, is part of EC District 1.
There is much on the ballot with the EC District 1 seat. This race pits challenger Mayor Dana Hilliard against Joe Kenney. The differences between Hilliard and Kenney could not be clearer. Kenney’s actions and votes position him as a right-wing Libertarian extremist. Hilliard is socially moderate and fiscally conservative.
Reproductive freedom is on the ballot. Kenney states that he is for a total abortion ban, and has defunded abortion and important reproductive health services and sex education in NH. Hilliard understands economic health begins with healthy families.
Public education is on the ballot. Kenney voted to appoint Frank Edelblut as education commissioner and allowed public tax dollars to fund religious and private schools with no accountability. Hilliard wants to adequately fund public education.
Hilliard is for reasonable gun safety precautions. Climate action is on the ballot. Kenney is a climate change denier and wants NH hamstrung to fossil fuel and electric corporations. Hilliard wants NH to lead in the utilization of renewable energy.
I believe that the late Executive Councilor Ray Burton is rolling in his grave watching Kenney destroy his legacy. This November, vote for Dana Hilliard.
