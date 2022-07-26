After seeing Gov. Chris Sununu’s letter on the Gunstock situation, it just confirms that he has to go. I wonder if Sununu is connected to Tom Day and the Citizens for Belknap movement where this group is trying hard to oust the entire current delegation and confuse people who to vote for on the Sept. 13 primary.
Join the RESOLVE group, go to their website, wethepeoplenh.org/the-resolve, and sign up for what may be the biggest voting campaign to organize the voters by suggesting who we the people should vote for by the vetting they do. They cut through all the BS being spread. The fight is to get rid of RINOs like Sununu and others to keep New Hampshire red.
Senior managers at Gunstock need to remember who they worked for, the commissioners, who are appointed by the 18 Republicans of the delegation, who you the People of Belknap elected. Citizens for Belknap wants a do-over to cancel your vote. These same managers laughed and made fun of and maybe used hate speech against Soul Fest, a Christian organization which has rented Gunstock for years. This is totally unprofessional and insulting. These managers disrespected the people of the county and their customers. They don’t care for Gunstock and the Belknap citizens, they instead caused Gunstock to close.
Gunstock reaches far more than Belknap County. When they host events, the people need places to stay, eat, and even shop which bleeds over into several other counties. This management team offended more than Belknap County, they insulted and stuck it to us all.
To say nothing, is to say something, to do nothing, is to do something. Every action has a reaction even if that action is saying and doing nothing, so take a stand and get into the battle and win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.