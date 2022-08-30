To The Daily Sun,
We are all in trouble but we can stop it. Law-abiding citizens are being mis-labeled with words purposely to sow confusion and potentially make us criminals.
Take the word fascism. According to merriam-webster.com/dictionary/fascism, it means a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.
The Left and RINOs are calling patriotic Republicans, conservatives, Libertarians and even Free Staters, fascist. They are twisting the meaning of words and pinning them on these groups. They are trying to divide and conquer us so they win the vote and shut us up.
Another word, terrorist which means, according to merriam-webster.com/dictionary/terrorism, the systematic use of terror especially as a means of coercion. See also terror; which is a state of intense or overwhelming fear and violence or the threat of violence used as a weapon of intimidation or coercion.
Any government or organization come to mind that may have caused systemic use of terror, violence, intimidation? Pandemic, vaccines, global warming, Antifa, J6 and 87,000 IRS agents, DOJ, FBI, UN, Ukraine, Russia, China and this list keeps going.
These are just two words, but there are many others the Left and RINOs are trying to pin on good citizens like you and me so they win the vote.
Get your neighbors out to vote. Why? Because every non-voter is a vote for or against a candidate, one vote for “A”, one vote for “B” and third vote for “A” and the final voter does not vote, candidate “A” wins.
We need to protect the citizens of New Hampshire this election cycle including some blinded Lefties and RINOs. Let’s have hope for NH.
Vote Sept. 13.
John Sellers
Bristol
