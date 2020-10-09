To The Daily Su,
I met Mike Bordes a few years ago and have had the opportunity since to talk with him several times about some of the challenges the people of the 3rd Belknap District face. More important than anything else I could say about Mike, he listens, he understands, he cares and he is always talking about potential solutions to issues that impact our communities.
When I vote for a state senator or a state representative, I want a spokesperson in Laconia who will represent my beliefs in smaller and smarter government.
Mike Bordes is one such person. He is a low-tax conservative who believes in the ideals that founded our country. He supports all of our first responders and will be a huge breathe of fresh air in Concord. I hope you will support him with mw. He will lead and not follow.
John Roberts
Laconia
