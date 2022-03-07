To The Daily Sun,
To all Independent, Republican, and tired of being taxed voters. Vote on Tuesday, March 8, for Bruce Wiggett and Josh Harding for Selectboard in Plymouth. Let us stop the Democratic ticket of Bill Bolton and Neil McIver the spend and tax selectboard members. We have had enough. Polls open at 8 a.m.
John Randlett
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.