To The Daily Sun,
I was reading a letter you printed from Jazmine Jackson on June 11. In her letter she was promoting the flying of pride flags at City Hall. I don't see a problem with that providing they have the funding, what I do have a problem with is the gist of her letter. She ends her letter with "...the prettiest color: inclusive." The problem is she isn't inclusive. She wanted a student suspended for wearing a shirt with the Confederate Flag on it, how is that inclusive? She also made a comment about Christians and white people. I guess hate and inclusivity only apply to views on which she disagrees with. And that is the problem with the liberal left. If you don't think like them or have different views or values, you are automatically a prejudiced, bigoted, hate monger who should be wiped off the face of the earth. Jazmine sounds young. I hope she won't get caught up in the rhetoric of either political party. Sit down with our thoughts and really think about what is fair. We all have different views and ideas about what is fair, instead of automatically saying a student should be suspended for wearing a shirt with a Confederate Flag on it ask them why they are wearing it, could be they are from the south and it is a matter of pride, like the flag she wants flown. Discussion is the beginning of peace and friendship, too bad so many people substitute social media for discussion.
John Ohanasian
Laconia
(0) comments
