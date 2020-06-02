To The Daily Sun,
Our new American Flag was stolen over the weekend. Many emotions went through me upon realizing this: Anger, pity, and disrespect for the flag, and our local community. We have worked hard to make the Court St. and Academy St. area a safe, family neighborhood for 11 years. We have welcomed the homeless, and the hungry, and given them a safe environment in their moment of need.
My Coffee House, with generous contributions from our customers, has reached out to feed lunch for 14 organizations, on the front line, who are out there, risking their lives for you. We need to come together, and work together for our town — and our neighborhood community.
W have always said: this is Your Coffee House. Take good care of it, and respect it.
John & Brandon Morin
My Coffee House
Laconia
