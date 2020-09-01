To The Daily Sun:
As the Republican Convention drew to a close last week, there was certainly a lot to reflect on. Especially in light of the upheaval that our nation is going through.
In speech after speech, we heard how Joe Biden is an evil socialist who will lead our country down a long dark road. How, there will be chaos, anarchy, and riots in the streets if Biden is elected. These "self-described" Republican patriots are oblivious to the fact we are having all of this right now under their glorious leader, Donald Trump.
I watched every Republican speaker professing their love for our country while supporting a president who does everything he can to undermine our democracy.
Our founding fathers would be rolling over in their graves if they could see what's happening to our nation. That the checks and balances that were put into place to protect our democracy are being dismantled every day.
It's no wonder Trump is the president the Russians have dreamed about having for years. They meddle in our elections and get away with it. They brazenly buzz our ships and aircraft with their jet fighters. They can put bounties on US Force's lives and do all of it without any repercussions from our president.
Russian intelligence must be doing cartwheels. They never found a more obliging candidate than Donald J. Trump to further their cause. James Comey said it best, "You can't stop a threat, the president won't even acknowledge exists."
John McCormack
Laconia
