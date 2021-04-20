To The Daily Sun,
Gov. Chris Sununu's recent decision not to extend New Hampshire's mask mandate makes absolutely no sense and is just plain wrong. It is yet another example of a Republican governor making decisions about public safety that defy logic. With COVID-19 cases rising in the state and fears of a fourth wave, does it really make sense to relax restrictions now?
Nearly half of all U.S. states reported a rise in cases recently and the CDC is urging states not to ease restrictions too early. Gov. Sununu's decision is not only wrong, but it is reckless and puts lives at risk.
John McCormack
Laconia
