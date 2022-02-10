To The Daily Sun,
If you have read the latest newsletter of the New Hampshire Electric Co-op, you will see the member services charge has risen once again.
NH Electric Co-op members are now paying $372.24 “member service charge” per year before the buying or paying for any kilowatt hours has occurred.
Hmm, to be member of Sam's Club, BJ's or Costco they all average $55 for the one year membership. One would think to be a member of a not for profit organization there would be a benefit to the member? Maybe less expensive electric?
While there are over 80,000 NHEC members, that “member charge” averages $29,779,200 a year or $2,481,600 per month, in the coffers of the NHEC. Before selling you kilowatt power...
While commercial users have higher rates, this represents an average. If one were to explore older NHEC bills, you will see no member charge.
A plain, simple electric bill shows kilowatt hours used and dollar amount owed. The current “service charge” started around $2.82 as “service charge,” then wording changed to “member charge”. This charge has crept up to $31.02 per month now.
We ask, why are low kilowatt hour users and 1% of solar customers who help benefit the NHEC grid with excess solar power discriminated against with an excessive member charge? Where are the savings when the infrastructure was built as The White Mountain Power Co. many years ago? Wouldn’t you agree the electric rate should be kilowatt hours used vs. monies used in one tier?
Members need to take a stand at NHEC meetings and change billing policy, for a simplified kilowatt hour billing. Is anyone really interested in the tier cost system?
John Haven
Moultonborough
