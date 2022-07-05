To The Daily Sun,
Condos and storage are deemed more important. Would have been good to have housing across from pet store and Gilford Walmart. More storage to cater to out-of-staters. Thirteen acres near the old Weirs slide, that's where the money people belong. City official good job housing for locals. I don't know the politics, if it would help or maybe the old state school. A lot of complaining wasted. Cactus Jack's workers need a crossing solar light. I always worry about workers getting hit. City people, light needed at Cactus Jack's.
John Gaydos
Belmont
