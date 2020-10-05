To The Daily Sun,
Looking for some sanity in our very crazy political country, I looked to our state’s U.S. Senate race. Sad to say, I didn’t find it! Being an independent, and liking the idea of term limits, I’m more than open to evaluating a candidate to replace Jeanne Shaheen.
But who is this candidate the Republicans have nominated? I’m sure a nice man, but zero experience in politics? He has been a part-time resident of N.H. for many years, but has lived primarily west of the Mississippi. He founded a law firm out west, and went on to open offices in nine cities. But how many in N.H.? Zero! Why not?
Yet him and our governor would tell us there is something special about N.H. for businesses — obviously he hasn’t seen it! I think we should expect more of our N.H. Republican party in offering us candidates!! And I think a simple way to send them that message is vote for a local hard working candidate with experience — Jeanne Shaheen, and send this carpetbagger on his way back west!
John Browne
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.