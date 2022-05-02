To The Daily Sun,
The Moultonborough Community Center saga will continue at the May town meeting, on a diminished scale. Two money articles for build or rehab, on the same town property, formerly Lions Club. Article 7 seeks $865,000 for an addition to the present Function Hall. Article 8 looks for $750,000 from Unassigned Funds to go into reserves to build a new center.
Article 7 proponents presently utilize the facility for Meals on Wheels, etc. and have been pleading for facility rehab for years. Article 8 is attempting to set aside funding for a new center for the 2023 town warrant. Neither article requires a three-fifths vote; only require a majority of one, vote.
Presently, there appears to be an “either/or” situation for approval of the articles. However, both can pass or fail. The article 8 plan would tear down the present building. Doesn't need to be. The article 8 proponents have been saying they will listen to all input. Why not get together with the article 7 proponents and incorporate into a new design?
It's been said article 7 is a waste of money. It is, if the building with/without the addition is going to be torn down. It is not, if the new 2023 center doesn't pass. Article 7 can produce improvements.
Article 8 is seed money for 2023. The 2023 article (petition) will undoubtedly need a three-fifths vote. It will surely include a bond or note, for millions to build the new center.
The article 8 money going into reserves can, legally, be used for any community center, not just the 2023 proposal. Any petition for “community/senior center” can request funding from this reserve; Taylor property, Lions Club, more rehab for present community function center.
Any 2023 warrant article returning reserve money to unassigned funds would need an affirmative vote. Any bets?
Joe Cormier
Moultonborough
