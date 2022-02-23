To The Daily Sun,
I never get involved with public arguments or write scathing letters to the newspaper but since Ms. Thurston has made wild accusations about me, I have been urged to respond by all my friends who called me to express their outrage at her recent letter.
My letter to the editor simply stated the “newspaper” made a very poor choice in selecting the particular “photo” to run along side the article about the drag queen show at the Weirs. I am willing to bet the photographer took other photos that day that would have been more appropriate for the general population in our community. I actually have many friends who have attended shows like this over the years and had a great time. I’m also quite sure the people in attendance were screaming with laughter and having a blast. The drag queens are entertainers who work hard to prepare for these shows, after all it is their job to entertain. Why not a photo of the group dancing around or walking down a “runway” like other professional models? Ask yourself, when was the last time you saw a picture of anyone (man or woman) in that particular position with their legs up over their heads and their rear end up on the bar in a local newspaper? I also didn’t think the newspaper printed letters that contained name calling, false accusations and false assumptions.
Never did I make derogatory statements about the entertainers nor would I ever. My issue was solely with The Laconia Sun and their decision to run that particular photo. Nothing more. These entertainers bring laughter in a time when we all could use a huge dose good old fashioned stress relieving fun.
In closing, I do not like being labeled by a person that doesn’t know me at all. It seems her letter put a label on the entertainers too. She made a lot of assumptions and we all know what happens when you assume.
Joanne Fiorini
Laconia
