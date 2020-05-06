To The Daily Sun,
May 5 headline: "LRGH considers next steps," contains a statement by LRGH CEO Donovan that the hospital DOES NOT HAVE the ability to test for asymptomatic Covid19 carriers. Last week, I was tested at Clear Choice MD, A DIVISION OF LRGH, via blood test for existing antibodies AND via nasal swab for active Corona-19 (both negative)
Please explain how ANYONE with no antibodies OR active virus can be an asymptomatic carrier? I am a former Belmont EMT/Firefighter and I am losing faith fast.
Jim Valz
Belmont
