To The Daily Sun,
The Democratic National Committee and their media partners appear to have a plan. Have President Joe Biden sink his own political ship before the November mid-term elections. His nearly two-hour press conference couldn't have been more successful towards that end.
But the president will unconsciously scuttle the plan. He plans to spend more time campaigning for Democrat candidates.
Captains go down with their ships. His blue planks will insure most of the democrat crew he is supporting join him. Unfortunate for the DNC, but fortunate for the country.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
