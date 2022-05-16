To The Daily Sun,
What should the selectboard in Moultonborough do about the HUB? The answer is nothing. The community has spoken for the fifth time. The community does not support a multi-million dollar community center. Wash your hands of this project. That is what the community said at Town Meeting again. If the HUB group wants to move forward fine but they should not receive any support from the selectboard as the community has spoken.
Jim Morrison
Moultonborough
