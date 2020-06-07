To The Daily Sun,
Back in February I wrote and asked my Moultonborough neighbors to vote "yes" on article 5 ($3 million) and no on article 6 ($6.7 million) due to the higher cost and location of the building on article 6.
WOW, how the times have changed with COVID 19. The unemployment rate in New Hampshire has gone from below 3 percent to above 16 percent, a 400 percent increase. Many business and individuals are hurting financially. The town is also concerned about the revenue shortage from the meals and room taxes and at a druve-in Town Meeting on Saturday, June 20 — YES, June 20 at the Sandwich Fair Grounds at 9 a.m. — they will make various amendments to reduce the budget by $1.7 million.
I do not feel the town should take on any debt in these troubling financial times So I will vote NO on both article 5 and 6 and I hope you will also.
Jim Morrison
Moultonborough
