To The Daily Sun,
Gov. Sununu’s emergency orders are a joke. At least that’s the way it appears enforcement agencies are treating the emergency regulations.
One of the governor’s most serious concerns has been the potential for out-of-state residents, especially those to our immediate south, to come to our state for short-term stays in lodging facilities of all types. At least one local owner of a lodging facility and numerous condominium units in Laconia that are used to accommodate short-term rentals has thumbed his nose at the emergency laws. State and local enforcement agencies have shown no interest in enforcing the emergency laws. As a result, multiple out-of-state families used the various facilities of this property owner, over the long weekend and bookings continue through May and June.
My guess is that 99 percent of lodging facilities that come under the orders have taken them seriously, so it should take little effort to deal with the scofflaws. But, there doesn’t seem to be any interest in enforcement. I don’t know if this is due to the governor’s lack of specific direction in this area, or if enforcement agencies are treating the emergency laws as a joke.
Jim Miller
Laconia
