To The Daily Sun,
I am writing this letter to simply state where the United States is under President Joe Biden.
Are you happy with high gas prices? Do you dread what your oil bill will be this winter? Did you buy electric heat pumps and now electricity is expensive? Have you stopped traveling or do you not travel as much? Do you live on a fixed budget? Are you saving for an electric car? Are you prepared for summer "blackouts"? Do you believe Biden is a good commander-in-chief of the military? Why are the Democrats helping criminals but not the victims? If you have a 401K, have you checked it lately? Why do Democrats always threaten to leave the United States and never do? FYI: Democrats in New Hampshire can move to Vermont where they love Biden. Are you comfortable with the teachers’ union telling you that you have "no say" in what they teach? Why can’t each state decide how to handle abortions? What is wrong with Congress passing laws on the environment? How many of you care what Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff think?
I know how I feel on the questions. However, all of the above issues are supported by the Democrats. We must vote the Democrats out of office on all levels. We must take our country back.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
