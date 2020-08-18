To The Daily Sun,
Do Democrats do the following?
— Buy alcohol, tobacco or guns
— Open a bank account
— Apply for food stamps or welfare
— Drive a vehicle, truck or motorcycle
— Get married
— Buy a pet
— Fly
— Rent a hotel room
— Get a prescription
— Donate blood
— Buy or rent a home
— Fish, hunt, boating
The above are just a few examples of activities that require an ID. However, Democrats state that requiring an ID to vote is racist. Why?
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.