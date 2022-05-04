To The Daily Sun,
What is behind Article 23 which will be voted on at Moultonborough’s Town Meeting, Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m., Moultonborough Academy?
Article 7 addresses much needed upgrades to the Lion’s Club, our present Community and Senior Center. Article 8 would put aside money for the proposed HUB which will tear down the present Community and Senior Center and construct a new multi-million dollar facility.
If Article 8 passes it will be voted on at next year’s 2023 Town Meeting. Is Article 8 the impetus for Article 23 which would change Town Meeting from May back to March? March is when so many seniors and residents are away and unable to vote on issues that affect them and their pocketbook. Absentee ballots are not an option at Town Meeting. Voters need to be present in order to vote.
Yes, May is a busy month as we are anxious to get outside and put the winter behind us... but on issues that impact most voters, May rather than March is when the majority of residents are back in town. It’s one of the reasons our elected officials proposed changing Town Meeting to May in the first place so more voters have the option to attend Town Meeting.
So what is the reason some of our elected officials changed their minds and want to go back to a March Town Meeting when the weather’s unpredictable and so many voters are away? Could the multi-million dollar HUB be the reason? Vote no on Article 23, keep Town Meeting in May.
Jim Leiterman
Moultonborough
