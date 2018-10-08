To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in response to Ed Allard’s letter entitled “Islam’s Quran is no more ’violent’ than Christianity’s Bible.”
The Bible has two major parts, the Old Testament, or Jewish texts, and the New Testament, or Christian texts. A Christian is supposed to follow the example of Jesus. The violent examples in the Old Testament covenant are absent in the life and new covenant life of Jesus. He was not a violent conquering warrior, as was Muhammed. The worst I can find concerning Jesus’ life is that he overturned the money changer’s tables in the Temple courtyard. He did not conquer, behead, crucify, dismember, burn, enslave, rape, plunder or sell sex slaves. All of these actions were Muhammed’s modus in conquering the Arabian Peninsula before his death and it was the playbook for the Islamic explosion thereafter in the next century. It is all recorded in the Quran and Hadith narrations. Violence and the sword was the modus that permitted the Islamic conquest west from Medina into France and east into India in just 100 years after the Prophet’s death.
Jesus is the perfect man in the true Christian faith and Muhammed is the perfect man in the true Islamic faith. The goal of a person should be to follow the leader of his/her faith. I have extracted over 100 violent texts from the Islamic Holy Books that describe what Muhammed said, did, taught and sanctioned. I have found nothing violent concerning Jesus life in the Gospel narrations.
It is not logical to commit a violent act in Jesus name because Jesus did not set that example. You would have to find another excuse to validate such actions. The Islamic State and Boko Haram claim validity for their brutal actions committed in the name of Islam because these actions came right out of Muhammed’s playbook.
The majority of Muslims choose the peaceful Quran and Hadith textual guidance, but a significant minority (note, I said minority) choose to follow the violent textual sanctions of perpetual war (Dar al-Harb) against Kafir (infidels, non-Muslims). The problem is that 100 peaceful doves cannot stand up to the deadly talons of one aggressive hawk. And it is the violent verses and their doctrine that are being taught to the young jihadist hawks in the Saudi financed Madrasa throughout the world. It does not take many “hawks” to dominate peaceful average Muslims.
George Brunstad
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.