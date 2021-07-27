To The Daily Sun,
Property taxes and government growth are unsustainable. Our fourth-generation home cannot be kept for the next four generations. At a little over 8.5 percent annual increases in property taxes since 1965, how can any family keep their home?
The national median salary or income was $6,900, a car $2,650 when my single mother bought our home back in 1965. Today I would have to make $665,000 in income to pay New Hampshire's property tax increases or lose the home. And an average car would cost today $235,440 had it increased each year at 8.5 percent.
Instead, I give more and more of our savings to New Hampshire. That is the price to fund government spending that does not provide equal increases in incomes from guiding us to greater economic growth.
Unproductive Marxist socialist governments feed off the blood of our economy and ours is sucking us dry.
Jeff Frost
Alexandria
