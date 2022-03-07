To The Daily Sun,
I am pleased to see so many citizens step up to run for various offices in Meredith. Being an elected official can be a fulfilling role but also comes with great responsibility as well as time commitment. So thank you to all those who are putting their names on the ballot. One candidate in particular I am proud to support is Liz Rohdenburg, who is running for selectboard. I've known Liz for many, many years in a variety of capacities. As a volunteer, a fitness instructor, a fundraiser, and a friend. She is thoughtful, genuine, and does her homework — whatever the issue or task may be. She has participated in a variety of activities over the years and has a great understanding of Meredith's community and the people who live here. She will be a great asset to Meredith in her role as a Selectman and I encourage everyone to not only get out and vote, but also to vote for Liz.
Jeanie Forrester
Meredith
