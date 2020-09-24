To The Daily Sun,
Kamala Harris is no moderate. She voted against President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which saved the average Granite Stater more than $1,400. She obstructed our president from creating New Hampshire jobs through the USMCA, and she disgustingly politicized the coronavirus for political gain.
President Trump is committing to making sure the American Dream works for all Americans. His tax cuts are ensuring that everyone has a fair shake in life, with the creation of Opportunity Zones, bringing millions of dollars in investments to our forgotten communities. Kamala Harris wants them to disappear.
While Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are all words and no action, President Trump is the president of "Promises Made, Promises Kept." I can’t wait to vote for President Trump this November, and I ask you to join me.
Jean Ferreira
Gilford
