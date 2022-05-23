To The Daily Sun,
President Joe Biden is doing a great job.
He’s being careful with our money by reducing the federal budget deficit: This year he’s on track to reduce it by $1.5 trillion.
He’s growing the economy: Over 6 million jobs in one year, the most ever.
He passed the American Rescue Plan: Helping many people and businesses get back on their feet during the pandemic.
He’s getting us out of the pandemic: Implementing an effective nation-wide vaccine distribution program. More than 220 million people have been vaccinated reducing death and serious illness.
He got us out of a 20-year war in Afghanistan. He was not afraid to take action and United States troops are no longer dying there.
He passed a large infrastructure bill. It will improve crumbling roads and bridges, remove all lead water pipes, deepen harbors to speed supply chains and expand internet access to increase commerce and learning to all areas of the U.S. These and many more upgrades will create good-paying jobs all over the country.
He’s addressing inflation. Biden is a capitalist, meaning that he understands that it is the market, not the president that sets prices. If the demand for something is high and the supply of that item is low, then the price is going to rise. He is however taking actions that will help bring some prices down now and that will positively affect us in the future in the areas of energy, prescription drugs and childcare.
There are not radical actions, they are proven investments that will pay for themselves while making our country stronger.
President Biden wants to continue to improve our country, but he needs the support of Congress to do that.
Please vote for Democrats this fall, including Annie Kuster, Chris Pappas and Maggie Hassan.
Jay Newton
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.