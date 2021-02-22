To The Daily Sun,
John and I have owned Spindrift Cottage on Lake Kanasatka since 1967 and chose Moultonborough for our permanent home in 2010. The memories of our family and many others are deeply rooted in the natural beauty of Red Hill and the pristine waters of the lake. I think many of you will recognize this memory. Year after year as soon as school closed our children’s cousins from Connecticut would come to our home in Massachusetts and 10 of us would head to Lake Kanasatka. Friends would come as cousins left. Some stayed until it was time to go back to school. My nephew Tom so loved his time at Lake Kanasatka that the first chance he got he purchased his own summer place on a lake.
Now, it is our chance to give back to Lake Kanasatka for all those great memories. Our beloved lake is under threat from environmental contamination. For us to understand these threats and address them, we need a comprehensive study in the form of a watershed management plan. The LKWA Advisory Board voted unanimously to implement the Exploratory Committee’s report for a watershed management plan for Lake K. The committee discovered WMP’s work. I did my own research and discovered only two town were not able to implement a WMP. In both cases lack of support and funds were the determining factors.
But mostly I was impressed by a report on Cobbetts Pond, which declined in water quality much like Lake K’s, and was closed to human use. See the link below if you are interested in their report. Today Cobbetts Pond water quality is better than ever because they got the support and funds needed to implement a WMP.
Lake Kanasatka needs our help and support. I am chairperson of a committee to move this plan forward, but we need the support of the town and those who want to protect, not only Lake Kanasatka, but Lake Winnipesaukee into which Kanasatka drains.
You can help! Please let the Moultonborough Board of Selectmen know that you support this essential study, too.
You can also help by donating to https://gofund.me/8a3a9ea9 Check out this site, which is dedicated to Ted Hilton a great and good man and founder of Lake Kanasatka WaterShed Association. All the money collected will go to the LKWA to implement the WMP and help keep Lake K’s water clean and healthy.
Jane Nash, Vice-Presiden
Lake Kanasatka Watershed Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.