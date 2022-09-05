To The Daily Sun,

New Hampshire needs a Congressional District 1 representative with a proven record of real-world accomplishments. Gail Huff Brown can say "I have done this" as opposed to other candidates’ hypothetical, political-rhetoric promises. As the mother of two daughters, Gail has demonstrated that leading by example is the only way to develop our next generations of conservatives. Above all, Gail can be trusted to do what she says she will, including serving a maximum of six years in the House.

