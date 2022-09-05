New Hampshire needs a Congressional District 1 representative with a proven record of real-world accomplishments. Gail Huff Brown can say "I have done this" as opposed to other candidates’ hypothetical, political-rhetoric promises. As the mother of two daughters, Gail has demonstrated that leading by example is the only way to develop our next generations of conservatives. Above all, Gail can be trusted to do what she says she will, including serving a maximum of six years in the House.
It is impossible to solve any problem without all the underlying, related information. As a broadcast journalist, Gail asks the tough questions. She is already investigating problems that she will address Day 1 in Washington. Gail is the only CD1 candidate who has traveled to the southern border to learn all the problems caused by the unsecured border plus solutions recommended by experts there. In endorsing Gail, Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol, said he has had many elected officials and candidates visit the southern border who all talk about their titles and themselves to impress him. Brandon endorsed Gail because she didn’t talk about herself, but rather asked important questions to dig into the detail of the border issues, all the time taking notes.
Gail can handle any situation respectfully and professionally. She dealt with sensitive international situations while working overseas representing the United States as a diplomat from New Hampshire, spending two years as the longest-serving president of the Diplomatic Spouses’ Association. I met with Gail and a former Gunstock commissioner because she wanted to understand how the Gunstock issue has impacted the community, her future constituents. While Gunstock is not a federal issue and she does not live in Belknap County, Gail demonstrated she will always listen to what is important to her constituents.
