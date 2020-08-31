To The Daily Sun,
Mike Luckovich's cartoon depicting what African-American males feel was justified. Right wingers just can't handle facts. Too narrow minded. Too stupid. Too thin skinned — whiney, fake patriotism and a childish worship of the imagery of uniform and a flag no matter what the evil attached to.it may be. Slaves.
These are ignorant people stuck in the dead cultural past. Grow up. BLACK LIVES MATTER. Grow up
James Veverka
Tilton
