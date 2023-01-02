To The Daily Sun,

Steve Earle is "Waiting on global warming to clear the snow from Buffalo." He doesn't understand the basics of climate science. According to the laws of thermodynamics, a 1 degree Celsius rise in air temperature increases the amount of water vapor it can hold by 7%. If the atmosphere holds more water, storms can be larger. Rising temperatures also smooth out differences between pressure systems, which results in the current trend of stronger, slower, and farther-reaching storms.

