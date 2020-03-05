To The Daily Sun,
Do you remember Bruce Jenket's letter, "Biden's aspirations fell apart with impeachment"? What an expert! Again! And the church-lady stuff about hating Trump and why such an evil person shouldn't be despised. It is very amusing how Bruce concocts reasons why "the left" hates Trump. His latest joke he pulled out of his, um, hat, is called "Trump hate is all about taxing the wealthy elitists". And here I always thought people hated Sniffy the Evil Clown because he is a lying, cheating, autocratic, democracy hating, narcissistic, sociopathic, obsessive-compulsive, repugnantly prideful, pathologically boastful, loudmouthed, uncouth, impolite, irrational, paranoid, allergic to reason, obsessively blaming, classless, rude, nasty, racist, ignorant, bigoted, anti-LBGT, Islamophobic, xenophobic, white nationalist, constitutionally clueless, scientifically illiterate, intellectually empty, planet raping, water-polluting, air poisoning, and a sickeningly selfish old fool that makes everything about himself. Well, you learn something every day!
James Veverka
Tilton
