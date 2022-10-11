To The Daily Sun,

Meredith Statehouse candidate Lisa Smart's positions on local issues are unknown, and that’s concerning. The letters in the papers from her thus far have been absent of her opinions on any issues facing our town. With so many issues facing our county such as the staffing crisis at the jail and the nursing home running at half capacity despite a waiting list of over 100 patients, the voters deserve to know where she stands.

