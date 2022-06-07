To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in complete rebuttal to LJ Schaffnit of Gilmanton. First of all, the election was definitely stolen, there is video of people filling out ballots by the stacks at one facility. Also, they have evidence of people's cell phones (pings) at ballot boxes multiple times in one day, all put in places all across the country by George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg and all the rich elite bleeding heart, woke, America-hating Democrats. By the way, what is this crap "Ministry of Truth" B.S. wing of Homeland and Security agency? It seems to me they are afraid the truth is going to come out now that Elon Musk owns Twitter. While all along, since Joe Biden was supposedly electing the media and big tech have been pushing only what they want out there. If anyone questions them, they immediately get silenced or banned from every platform. People look around you, are you blind to what is happening to our country? Stop drinking the cool-aid.
James M. O'Neil
Franklin
