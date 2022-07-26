To The Daily Sun,

During my appointment hearing last September, I vowed that I would facilitate transparency and honor the mission of working toward a financially self-sustaining recreation area that we can proudly entrust to future generations. The Gunstock Area Commission is appointed by the Belknap County Delegation with the responsibility of managing Gunstock Mountain Resort as a financially independent self-sustaining organization.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.