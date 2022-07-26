During my appointment hearing last September, I vowed that I would facilitate transparency and honor the mission of working toward a financially self-sustaining recreation area that we can proudly entrust to future generations. The Gunstock Area Commission is appointed by the Belknap County Delegation with the responsibility of managing Gunstock Mountain Resort as a financially independent self-sustaining organization.
At the time that I was sworn in, I signed an oath and ethics policy asserting that my office would be used for public good, that I would be independent, impartial and fair in my judgment and actions. The preamble of said policy states that the citizens and guests of Gunstock Mountain Resort are entitled to have a fair, ethical and accountable commission, one worthy of the public's full confidence for integrity. Additionally, commissioners' deliberations should be conducted openly in an atmosphere of respect and civility.
The purpose of the commission is to operate, maintain, develop, improve and promote Gunstock. Commissioners shall work for the common good of the public. The commissioners shall refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges and verbal attacks upon the character or motives of the other commission members, staff or the public.
Please stand with me in calling for the immediate resignation of Commissioners Peter Ness and David Strang for violations of confidence in competent leadership and the aforementioned breaches of ethical conduct. Stand with me in holding them and every other agitator, coward or quitter who is accountable for the crisis Gunstock Mountain Resort is in until the ink is dry on their resignation letters.
Gunstock Area Commissioner Jade L. Wood
