To The Daily Sun,

My friend, candidate for state representative Nikki McCarter, has been targeted in a mailing by Citizens for Belknap. If you vote in Belmont, Sanbornton or Tilton, you may have already received a yellow postcard with the title “Ready for More Chaos?” and on the reverse, “Let’s not get fooled again.” The text goes on to accuse Nikki of being “another Libertarian pretending to be a Republican.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.