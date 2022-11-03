My friend, candidate for state representative Nikki McCarter, has been targeted in a mailing by Citizens for Belknap. If you vote in Belmont, Sanbornton or Tilton, you may have already received a yellow postcard with the title “Ready for More Chaos?” and on the reverse, “Let’s not get fooled again.” The text goes on to accuse Nikki of being “another Libertarian pretending to be a Republican.”
Nikki is a kind, sincere, hardworking, ethical person, a constitutionalist and fiscal conservative who wants only to serve the people of Belknap County. I'm honored to know her and hope that she will be able to represent me in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Please do your own research into local candidates and issues and do not rely on the recommendations of this (despite their protestations otherwise) very partisan organization that clearly has an agenda to remove conservatives in Belknap County. Ask yourself why this organization is targeting people who expect our government to abide by the Constitution.
Furthermore and case in point: the quote from Gov. Chris Sununu that says, "These are not Republicans. These are anti-government individuals" was taken completely out of context and was not in any way directed at Nikki. Using the governor's quote as they have in this mailing should be enough to discredit anything these people say.
