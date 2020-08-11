To The Daily Sun,
I am full support of Mark Pastir and Rick Donnelly regarding wakeboard boats. These wave creators are a menace to all lakes, large and small. In addition to the gigantic wakes thrown behind the boats causing damage to docks, boats and the shoreline, they endanger other boaters, swimmers, paddle-boarders and kayakers.
Most (not all) have terrible music playing at ear-piercing decibels that can be heard at great distances. They disturb the water and peaceful enjoyment of lakes. “Let’s make the biggest wave we can to upset people.” How silly.
It is amazing how many people are negatively affected by the enjoyment of so few. Something has to be done. Did I mention the engine noise from many wakeboard boats?
Lastly, for some reason, these boaters feel it necessary to operate their boats very close to docks, rafts, inflatables and other in-the-water objects in violation of the 150-foot rule as specified by N.H. boating laws.
Contact the Marine Patrol and other governmental agencies to see if we can restrict these aquatic horror shows to wide open areas and noise levels.
Jack Griffiths
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.