To The Daily Sun,
Presidential candidate Joe Biden has adopted "decency" as one of the watchwords of his campaign. He has also said that this election is about "the heart and soul of the country." Joe Biden is, in effect, asking us to consider who we are as individuals and which candidate do we, as citizens, feel best represents our core values as a nation.
I believe that we can best answer that question by asking ourselves what would "I" have done if "I" were president.
Would I have put desperate people in cages?
Would I have separated young children from parents?
Would I have betrayed our allies, the Kurds?
Would I have called African countries "(expletive) holes?"
Would I label and entire country as murderers and rapists?
Would I disrespect heroes who fought and sacrificed for our country?
Would I fail to prepare the nation for a pandemic?
Would I encourage racism?
Would I carelessly encourage conspiracies that threaten our nation?
Would I lie, on average, 16 times a day?
I could go on but you get the idea. I believe that the November 3, 2020 election demands that we reflect on our personal sense of decency, character and patriotism and that we cast our vote accordingly. The cumulative result will reflect the soul of this nation well beyond the next four years.
Jacinta Cullen
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.