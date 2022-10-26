We regularly read that November's election may determine our future rights and democracy itself. I believe it to be true. As a woman, my primary concern is access to birth control. The potential loss of our right to control our own futures is shocking.
In 1965, the Supreme Court ruled that states could not restrict access to birth control. For the first time in history, women were allowed to control their fertility. Sex ceased to be a game of pregnancy Russian roulette; pregnancies could be planned.
This June, the Supreme Court took away our constitutional right to abortion, paving the way for states to ban the procedure (which they have). In this ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court should consider revisiting birth control and gay sex/marriage. These rights depend upon a constitutional right to privacy; a right that five justices claim does not exist. It is likely that four of his fellow justices will join Thomas in denying women the right to control their bodies.
Today, the estimated cost of raising a child is $310,000. This makes unfettered access to birth control a major economic issue for both men and women.
We hear that the cost of gasoline, inflation and crime are more important than reproductive rights. But the fact is that Congress, whether Democrat or Republican, cannot meaningfully control these problems.
A Supreme Court ruling could end access to birth control, even here in New Hampshire. Although there is no case pending, remember that abortion was sold as a states' rights issue.
Now, legislation outlawing abortion nationally has been introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham. It is imperative we vote to protect our freedom. Gas prices and inflation will rise and fall in our global economy. But losing our bodily autonomy will profoundly affect our lives and pocketbooks.
