To The Daily Sun,
"VAILS SNOWBALL ROLLS ON," was the headline in the business section of Sunday's Union Leader. WOW! Is it time for the population of Belknap County to tell the commissioners to look at this as a viable option for the Gunstock Ski Area? Every year, we have a multitude of conversations about how to make the Gunstock investment, and how best to do so, and should we divest from ownership in this franchise?
This headline should turn heads. It is time to think to the future of Gunstock. Do we sell it, rent it, or keep it as our own? I do not propose an answer, but ask that all interested parties contribute their thoughts, as Gunstock is part of our local heritage, and I would like to see it go forward in a positive light.
Stephen Guild
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.