To The Daily Sun,
As the Interlakes Summer Theatre approaches its 12th summer season, we would like to take a moment to recognize this year’s sponsors: Meredith Village Savings Bank, Common Man Family, Golden View Health Care, Sanders Management Consulting, The Mug Pub & Family Restaurant, WLNH, WJYY, Weirs Times Publishing, Irwin Automotive Group and R.C. Brayshaw & Company, as well as help from Hearts & Hands Thrift Shop, The Children’s Auction, and the Meredith Kiwanis Club.
This season will feature four main-stage productions, including “Funny Girl,” “Ragtime,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Saturday Night Fever.” Also, “Annie, Jr.,” “Shrek, Jr.,” and “Wizard of Oz (Young Peoples Edition)” will be performed by our youth division, the Interlakes Children’s Theatre.
For information and tickets, visit www.interlakestheatre.com or call 603 707-6035.
Nancy Barry
Producing Artistic Director
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.