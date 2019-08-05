To The Daily Sun,
Impeachment investigation should begin. Donald J. Trump is toxic to our democracy. Even now he puts on a solemn, fake face of concern for the dead and wounded in El Paso and Dayton, pretending for his audience that his hate speech has not had this repercussion of emboldening racists or just angry persons with guns who can copy-cat. Not to investigate the wrong-doing the Mueller Report uncovers lets untruth live and gives Trump-inspired hatred free rein. If he deserves removal, he deserves removal.
Let truth live. It comes down to A.O.C. vs Pelosi, as we hear it, read it. A.O.C. was told that to proceed with investigating Trump is a "politically motivated act." She countered, "Not to investigate is a politically motivated act." That win/lose situation of the next election dangles. Meanwhile, truth suffers, set aside, and hatred gains.
It already happened that truth took a damaging blow when, within days of his election, Pres. Obama stood with Nancy Pelosi as they jointly announced that the outgoing administration's war on Iraq, its beginnings, "would not be investigated." All the lies told by George W. Bush, Rice, Cheney, Rumsfeld about weapons of mass destruction — that would all be swept under the rug.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
