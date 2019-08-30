To The Daily Sun,
Our government has been selling out the American people since the time of Lincoln. We have been lied to and used to set up a government whose full intention is to enslave the American people. Why did the government start taking out income taxes in 1914? They used that to start giving us an allowance. More or less saying you can have enough to get by, but not enough to live like those of us at who are you masters; our taxes are a tribute to those in power, how do you think when they leave government they are worth millions.
Were we ever asked to contribute to Social Security or Medicare? No, it was stolen from us by our government and now they tell us it’s an entitlement! Why does government continue to grow when every election we hear our so-called elected officials say they want to slow the growth of government and lower taxes, then after the election they fall in line with the powers that be and screw the American people. Sadly this is a process that has been going on for at least 100+ years and we have bought into it. We have been doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different outcome. (look up the word insanity in the dictionary).
In the past few years, Our government has been exposing itself for what they really are, self-serving liars and frauds. Just look what has come out in just the last few months. The FBI has tried to overthrow the president of the United States, with the help of members of Congress we elected, openly lied to the American people and continue to protect those who are accountable. This is all just the tip of the iceberg! I have always said, "If voting really worked, they wouldn't let us do it."
Harry Accornero
Front Royal, Virginia
