To The Daily Sun,
As some of us get older, we start to lose friends we have known most of our lives. It is the way it was designed.
I would like to comment on a family name I have known in Laconia since I was 20 years old. I am now 75.
The family name of Gilbert has been known for years: Eugene Gilbert (contractor) — Dell Gilbert of Gilbert Block — Rene Gilbert (landlord and contractor). I am a master licensed plumber and worked for all three of these gentlemen. They were kind and always paid me for my services. Each, of course had their own personalities and business modes, but were never difficult to work with. Friendships and trust grow out of these kinds of sitiuations.
Showing no partiality or indifference to these men, I would like to single out one person that stuck with me the longest. He is Rene Gilbert. Sad to say, the other two gentlemen are with The Lord. Rene was a worker. he was there right beside me helping and running for materials. He was kind, never got angry or swore. The whole Gilbert family was in with Rene, always helping the family business grow. Rene and his wonderful wife have since gone to be with the Lord, also. I miss the man that treated me as family. Let us all remember the Gilbert name in our community, especially Rene Gilbert, a friend to Laconia and The Boy scouts of America.
Ralph "Rip" Perrino
Laconia
