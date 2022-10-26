In 2016 I supported Jim Gray for the state senate, holding a fundraiser for him and making a monetary contribution to his campaign. Now I support his opponent, Ruth Larson, who is also my wife, and I was one of the people who urged her to run.
The change in my position is easily explained. Gray today is no longer the candidate I supported in 2016.
The Jim Gray I knew supported fair voting districts. In 2019, he was a prime sponsor of a bipartisan bill to create an independent redistricting commission that would set electoral districts based on geography and community connections rather than favoring one party over the other to affect election outcomes. The Gray of today, unfortunately, is a champion of gerrymandering.
The Gray who I thought I knew would have protected our environment. Today's Gray is a prime opponent of legislation to safeguard water sources from landfill contamination.
The Gray of the past supported our local schools, and would not have supported diverting taxpayer dollars to private and religious schools through a costly school voucher program.
I don't believe the Gray I knew would have voted to restrict a woman's reproductive rights.
Jim Gray, who once represented the values of our district, has been replaced by a Jim Gray who marches to the tune of the more extreme Republican leadership in Concord. This growing extremism is why many like me have left the party.
Time for change; elect Ruth Larson New Hampshire Senate District 6.
