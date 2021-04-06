To The Daily Sun,
This letter is written in my individual capacity as a taxpayer/voter in Belknap County. When I saw HB297-FN-A and its sponsors, I was shocked. That bill, if passed, will appropriate $10,000,000 to compensate private individuals who were defrauded in the FRM Ponzi scheme a decade ago. Several members of the Belknap County Delegation, including Delegation Chair Mike Sylvia and Belknap County Republican Party Chair Rep. Norman Silber, are sponsors of the bill. These two men frequently rant about the Democrats and socialism, without explaining the connection.
Both of these men voted to slash the recommended budget for Belknap County, including a cut of $700,000 from the nursing Home request and very substantial cuts in funds for the corrections department and restorative justice. Their justification for the cuts was taxpayer relief, although in actuality the cuts saved the average taxpayer approximately $35 for the year.
But when it comes to taking care of investors, who were taken in by a con man, they are anxious to spend taxpayer money to compensate the victims. Apparently their distaste for the "granny state" does not apply to socialism favoring the well to do who make bad investment decisions. Hypocrisy or what?
Hunter Taylor
Alton
